Gayle King reveals she only sleeps 4 to 5 hours a night

Gayle King has opened up about her very early morning routine.

The 71-year-old CBS Mornings co-host revealed that she gets up at 3:24 am every workday, meaning she usually gets just four to five hours of sleep a night.

King, an author, journalist and editor-at-large for Oprah Daily, started as a co-anchor for CBS This Morning on 9 January 2012. Despite a long career of early mornings, she told The Wall Street Journal that it never gets any easier.

"I'm still not used to it, but I've just accepted that it's my reality," she shared.

She described the schedule as "really brutal", but because she loves her job, she accepts that getting up before sunrise is part of the gig.

The TV personality, who was named one of Time magazine's 100 Most Influential People of 2019, also revealed that her doctors are concerned when she tells them how few hours she sleeps.

"If I sleep six hours, I'm doing the frickin' hula," she joked.

Earlier this year, King confirmed that she would be staying at CBS following questions about her future with the network.

"Rumours of my demise were inaccurate and greatly exaggerated," she told Variety at the time. "CBS News is my longtime home, and I am committed to our mission. I'm excited about continuing at CBS Mornings. It took a minute, but we got there. And now that we are here, I am all in."