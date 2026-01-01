Elizabeth Hurley shares experience of 'grown-up' blended family with Billy Ray Cyrus

Elizabeth Hurley has opened up about merging her family with that of her boyfriend, Billy Ray Cyrus.

The 'Burbs star compared her current blended family to the one she shared with her late ex, cricket star Shane Warne, on the Off Air with Jane & Fi podcast.

"Well, it works very well, I think," Hurley mused about her current family life.

"When I dated a previous boyfriend of mine, Shane, who sadly, of course, isn't with us anymore, he had three kids, and they were all sort of the same age as Damian and then a few years above, but they were kids."

She continued, "They were at school. There were still school runs, school holidays. There was an awful lot to juggle. And now, Billy and I are empty nesters. All our children are independent, and Damian is the youngest of all of them."

The British actor welcomed Damian, 24, with another late ex, Steve Bing, in 2002.

Billy Ray is father to Christopher, 34, Miley, 33, Braison, 32, and Noah, 26. He also adopted ex-wife Tish's children Brandi, 39, and Trace, 37.

"It's very different. It's more grown up, and it's easier," Hurley continued. "Sometimes I miss being a hands-on mummy. I don't miss the school runs. I don't miss running around the house screaming because I can't find a tennis racket. I don't mind missing that. But you do sort of miss, I suppose, being so hands-on. It's an adjustment to have to make."

Hurley and Cyrus met while filming Christmas in Paradise in 2022. The pair later reconnected and went public with their romance in 2025.