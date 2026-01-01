Vanessa Trump reflects on breast cancer journey after all-clear

Vanessa Trump is opening up about her breast cancer battle.

Her post in support of Breast Cancer Awareness Month comes days after she confirmed her results "came back clear, so I'm finally cancer-free" in a video shared via her daughter Kai's Instagram.

"I sat down with my daughter and Dr Nicole Saphier to share my journey with breast cancer," Trump wrote.

"It was a long and challenging journey, and I'm incredibly grateful for the love and support of the people who surrounded me along the way.

Trump announced that she had been diagnosed with cancer in May this year.

"By sharing my story, I hope to encourage others to prioritise their health, schedule their screenings, and understand the importance of early detection," she continued. "If sharing my experience encourages even one person to get checked, it's worth it."

Trump also shared a photo with some of her loved ones, including her partner, Tiger Woods, as she stood in front of a banner that read, "Congratulations."

Trump and the pro-golfer went public with their relationship in 2025. She was previously married to President Donald Trump's son, Donald Trump Jr., with whom she shares daughters Kai, 19, and Chloe, 11, as well as sons Donald III, 17, Tristan Milos, 14, and Spencer Frederick, 13.