Sofía Vergara and Dan Reynolds spark romance rumours

Sofía Vergara and Dan Reynolds have been spotted holding hands during what appeared to be a dinner date over the weekend.

The Modern Family star and the Imagine Dragons singer were seen dining at Cipriani in Beverly Hills, California, TMZ reports.

In photos obtained by the outlet, Reynolds can be seen holding Vergara's hand from across the table.

The two were not alone. They were joined at the upscale Italian eatery by makeup maven Anastasia Soare and an unidentified male friend.

According to TMZ, Vergara and Reynolds made a secret exit via the back door of the restaurant at around 12:30 am.

Reynolds split from actor Minka Kelly after four years of dating earlier this month.

The Ransom Canyon star shared a wistful Instagram message after the breakup about moving on.

"Soulmates, or partners of destiny, can be people that come into your life and change your life," she posted. "And ideally, it's not about holding on to it, but understanding what they brought into your life. What did you learn and how did you change?"

She added, "It's about seeing these people and these situations as a gift, as steps in your own personal development."

Meanwhile, Vergara has also been in the headlines lately for her relationship with her ex-husband, Joe Manganiello.

After he claimed in his memoir, Bloodlines, that she refused to hug him while he was sick with an autoimmune disease, her 35-year-old son, Manolo, shared a post on "dealing with a narcissist".

"Remember kids... it doesn't matter how much you do for a narcissist," Manolo wrote.

"They will resent you for it, and nothing will ever be enough, and they'll always somehow try to paint you as the bad guy."