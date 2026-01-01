Helen Mirren bags Legend of Entertainment Award at Savannah Film Festival

Award-winning actors Helen Mirren and Meghann Fahy were honoured during the first day of the SCAD Savannah Film Festival.

Mirren received the Legend of Entertainment Award as part of the gala screening of A Talent for Murder, in which she co-stars with Alden Ehrenreich.

The award is one in a long line of recognitions for her work across film, television and theatre.

"A lot of it is luck, a lot of it is also the way you approach work, and the way you approach people you collaborate with," Mirren told a group of young creatives at the event. "I do believe in working hard."

Fahy received the festival's Spotlight in Television Award during the TV Sidebar screening of The Good Daughter.

Mirren won an Academy Award for portraying Queen Elizabeth II in the 2006 film The Queen and received Oscar nominations for The Madness of King George, Gosford Park and The Last Station. Her recent projects include The Thursday Murder Club, Barbie, Golda and Fast X.

Mirren has also won Emmy Awards for Prime Suspect and Elizabeth I. In 2015, she earned a Tony Award for playing Queen Elizabeth II in the Broadway production of The Audience.

Her career honours include the BAFTA Fellowship, the Screen Actors Guild Life Achievement Award and the 2026 Cecil B. DeMille Award. She was made a Dame of the British Empire in 2003.