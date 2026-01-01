Mystery fourth man testing for James Bond at England's Bray Studios - report

Casting is finally underway for the latest star of one of the world's longest-running film franchises.

The Hollywood Reporter shared on Sunday that screen tests for the next James Bond had begun in London.

Bray Studios near Windsor in Berkshire is reportedly where the shortlisted candidates are filming their final screen tests.

The Daily Mail reported that Fantastic Beasts star Callum Turner had kicked off the final round of tests on Friday at the historic production house on the River Thames, which was acquired by Amazon MGM Studios in 2024.

Two more contenders, Jack Lowden and Josh O'Connor, are reported to have tested over the weekend, along with a mysterious fourth candidate whose name is yet to be revealed.

All three of the revealed men are 36 years old.

Jack O'Connell, who is also 36, has been widely discounted from the race.

He and Jacob Elordi were both widely reported to no longer be in the running, but rumours about the 29-year-old Australian Elordi are stirring once more.

Multiple online fan polls have Slow Horses star Lowden as the favourite, with Turner in second and O'Connor in third.

Lowden is currently in the midst of shooting the eighth season of Slow Horses, which won't go to air until 2028.

Whoever wins the part will join an elite club of six names to date: Sean Connery, Roger Moore, George Lazenby, Timothy Dalton, Pierce Brosnan and Daniel Craig.