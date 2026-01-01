Kim Kardashian 'so mad' after ancient feud revived

Kim Kardashian was left "so mad" after her years-old feud with Paris Hilton was recently revived, her biographer has revealed.

The reality TV star's biographer shared that Kim was left fuming after she learned Paris Hilton had ghosted him.

Jonathan Van Meter, author of Kim's upcoming authorised biography Citizen Kim: The Woman Who Created the Future, revealed he had tried several times to schedule an interview with Kim's former best friend, but was repeatedly left hanging.

"Kim was so mad when I told her," Jonathan told The Hollywood Reporter of Paris's multiple cancellations. "It seemed to stir up some ancient irritation between them. The creation turning on the creator."

Paris, 45, famously introduced Kim, 46, to the world via her reality series The Simple Life.

The formerly close friends had a falling out after Kim's star ascended with the success of her own reality TV series, Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

In 2008, Paris compared Kim's body to "cottage cheese inside a big trash bag". Kim later shared they had patched things up and they "spoke afterwards and had a real mature conversation about that", however, their friendship remained at arm's length.

In his interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Jonathan added he had been instructed to arrange a conversation with Paris via her publicist, which he found "unusual".

"I told Kim I should talk to (Paris)," he explained. "Kim checked and said Paris agreed, but I had to go through her publicist. That was unusual: With everybody else, Kim just sent a text."