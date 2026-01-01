James Gunn defends 'individual stories' in the Marvel Cinematic Universe

James Gunn has defended the “individual stories” in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), hitting back at critics saying they aren’t as “meaningful” as ensemble movies.

The director responded to a social media follower listing James’ movies - including the newly-released Clayface - alongside a caption which read: “What is this building towards???”

James then wrote in response: “DCU is just an alternate universe; we can enter at any location or time and tell THAT story. I dislike the idea that individual stories aren’t meaningful unless they lead to something else.

People not understanding this is strange to me, because Star Wars has essentially been doing this for 50 years across movies, shows, games and books, admittedly without the tonal variety.”

James also said that there is “connectivity” between his films - such as the story from Superman extending from the first movie into the sequel Man of Tomorrow.

Speaking about the Superman follow-up, he said: “(It) contains many characters we’ve introduced in other stories.” “But that doesn’t mean those other stories only exist to set up what’s happening there.

“I would love people to be seeing Clayface because it’s a great, fun horror movie unto itself, not because of where else Clayface will show up three movies from now.”

Clayface follows the Batman bad guy, played by Tom Rhys Harries, who volunteers for an experimental surgery after his face is disfigured.

Reviews have been largely positive, with Variety critic Guy Lodge saying of the film: “(Clayface) is its own ugly animal; perhaps the characters and conflicts introduced here would pall if given the franchise treatment, but in the context of a single, genre-melding romp, they’re fresh and ickily enjoyable.”

James’ next movie to hit cinemas will be Superman: Man of Tomorrow, which is due for release in summer 2027.