Looney Tunes voice actor Eric Bauza dies

Looney Tunes voice actor Eric Bauza has died at the age of 46.

The Emmy-winning star, the most recent voice of Bugs Bunny and Daffy Duck, died "suddenly", his family announced on his Instagram page on Sunday.

"Eric Bauza, Emmy Award-winning voice actor and the modern voice of iconic Looney Tunes characters Bugs Bunny and Daffy Duck, along with dozens of other beloved cartoon characters, has passed away suddenly. More details to come," the message reads.

According to Los Angeles County Medical Examiner records obtained by Variety, Bauza died at his home on Sunday due to hypertensive cardiovascular disease.

In the 2021 Looney Tunes movie, Space Jam: A New Legacy, Bauza voiced Daffy Duck, Porky Pig, Elmer Fudd, Foghorn Leghorn, Marvin the Martian, and Pepé Le Pew. He reprised all the characters for the latest movie, Coyote vs. Acme, and also took on Bugs Bunny, Road Runner, and Tweety.

The prolific voice actor has more than 400 acting credits. Beyond his extensive work with Looney Tunes, Bauza had several film releases this year: he voiced Toad General in The Super Mario Galaxy Movie and contributed voices to Minions & Monsters, the horror-comedy Buddy, and Forgotten Island, his final film role.

In television, the Canadian actor's voice credits included Avatar: The Last Airbender, Ben 10: Omniverse, Rick and Morty, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, The Adventures of Puss in Boots, Bob's Burgers, Invincible and X-Men '97.

Bauza won three prizes at the Children's & Family Emmy Awards between 2022 and 2025 for his voice acting work in Looney Tunes Cartoons, Bugs Bunny Builders, and Teen Titans Go!

At the time of his death, he was set to voice Daffy Duck in the upcoming TV movie Bye Bye Bunny: A Looney Tunes Musical.

Paying tribute, Channing Dungey, chairman of Warner Bros. Television Group and U.S. Networks, described Bauza as "a unique voice talent who brought joy and laughter to millions around the world".

"Eric said that carrying on the legendary legacy of the Looney Tunes was among the greatest honours of his life," she told The Hollywood Reporter in a statement. "In addition to his incredible talent, Eric was a treasured part of our animation family. Our hearts go out to his loved ones."