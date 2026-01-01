Emily Osment requested intimacy coordinator for kissing scenes with Young Sheldon co-star

Emily Osment asked for an intimacy coordinator to be present for her kissing scenes with Montana Jordan on Young Sheldon.

The actress joined the CBS sitcom for season five, playing Mandy McAllister opposite Jordan's Georgie Cooper. Later, the pair reprised the roles for the spin-off series Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage in 2024, the third instalment in The Big Bang Theory franchise.

For the new book, Young Sheldon: The (Juicier-Than-Meemaw's-Brisket) Inside Story of the Hit Comedy, Osment told author Jessica Radloff that she urged producers to hire the appropriate person to be on set the day she filmed specific scenes with Jordan during season five of Young Sheldon, as he was 18 and she was 29 at the time.

"My concern wasn't the discomfort of making out with someone after just meeting them; I'm an actor, so that's something I'm used to. My discomfort was that he was 18," she said, according to an excerpt of the book obtained by People. "And that made me uncomfortable... He was a baby! A baby with a mullet."

In addition, Osment revealed producers had "never thought" to hire an intimacy coordinator but she was pleased with the way the episode turned out.

"(He's) such a sweet kid, I think he would just eat his discomfort," the 34-year-old continued. "I don't know if Montana even knew if he could ask for that. Like, let's give him the option, too. Make him comfortable."

Accordingly, director Alex Reid insisted Osment was "totally right".

"She was a thousand percent right," he reflected. "We don't have sex scenes on the show, so it wasn't a muscle we were used to using, and they were just kissing. But we totally dropped the ball on that."

Young Sheldon: The (Juicier-Than-Meemaw's-Brisket) Inside Story of the Hit Comedy is now available to purchase.

The third season of Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage premiered early this month.