Natalie Portman breaks silence after welcoming third child

Natalie Portman has confirmed that she has welcomed a 'magical' new baby with her musician partner, Tanguy Destable.

The Oscar-winning actress, 45, told Harper's Bazaar on Monday that giving birth to another "little human" has made life "full of wonder and joy."

Portman, was first spotted with her newborn in early September, with Destable holding their baby in a carrier while the couple enjoyed a walk in Paris.

They have not revealed the baby's name, sex, or birthday.

The Black Swan star reflected on the "whole new mindset" her bundle of joy has given her, especially regarding her two older children: son Aleph, 15, and daughter Amalia, 9, who she shares with ex-husband Benjamin Millepied.

"I am reminded of how recently they were these little fresh creations and how quickly they've blossomed into incredible humans with their own amazing personalities and senses of humour and ideas," she said.

Explaining that it was "probably" her last time growing her family, Portman reflected: "There's a calm (this time) and knowing myself: who I want to spend time with, what kind of energy I want around me. That makes the experience so beautiful every day."

The Golden Globe winner first revealed that she was pregnant in April, describing the upcoming arrival as a "privilege" and a "miracle."

She shared a glimpse of her baby bump with her Instagram followers three months later, alongside the caption, "Counting the days until we meet you."

Since beginning their relationship in March 2025, Portman and Destable have kept their romance largely out of the spotlight, with the actress emphasising that at this stage in her life the most important thing is "being kind and loving."

"I'm not embarrassed to say it. I do feel like it's so simple, just being kind and loving and being able to laugh. That's all that matters. That's the joy of being this age. If it's not that, I'm not spending my time there."