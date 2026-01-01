Star Trek actor Walter Koenig dies

Star Trek actor Walter Koenig has died at the age of 90.

The actor, who played Pavel Chekov in the original Star Trek series, passed away at his home in Los Angeles on Sunday night.

"Today we mourn the passing of Walter Koenig, whose talent, warmth, and unforgettable performances left a lasting mark on generations of fans around the world. He passed of old age at home in North Hollywood last night surrounded by his daughter and niece," his representatives said in a statement.

"Best known for his iconic role as Pavel Chekov in Star Trek: The Original Series, Walter helped inspire audiences with his optimism, humour, and adventurous spirit," they continued. "Walter's legacy extends far beyond the screen. Through countless convention appearances and interactions with fans, he shared his kindness, wit, and appreciation with everyone fortunate enough to meet him. He understood what Star Trek meant to people and embraced the community that grew around it."

His reps concluded their statement with a classic Star Trek quote: "Thank you, Walter, for the memories, the inspiration, and for boldly going where few have gone before."

Koenig made his debut as Ensign Pavel Chekov, navigator on the USS Enterprise, in the second season of the original Star Trek series in 1967. He reprised the role for seven films between 1979's Star Trek: The Motion Picture and 1994's Star Trek Generations, two unofficial films, and voiced President Anton Chekov in the 2023 TV show Star Trek: Picard.

The character was played by the late Anton Yelchin in the revival trilogy between 2009 and 2016.

Beyond Star Trek, Koenig's acting credits include Babylon 5, Futurama, Columbo, General Hospital, Antony & Cleopatra and Diagnosis Murder. He also wrote several 1970s TV episodes and the 2007 sci-fi thriller InAlienable, which he also starred in.

Koenig had two children with his late wife Judy. Their son Andrew died in 2010. He is survived by his actress-writer daughter Danielle.

Paying tribute, his Star Trek co-star George Takei told his Instagram followers that his "heart is heavy" over Koenig's death.

"Walter was more than Chekov. He was a writer, a teacher, a thoughtful man, and a loyal friend. To the fans who loved him for so many years, thank you. He loved you too," he wrote. "Rest well, my dear friend. Keep navigating a steady course."