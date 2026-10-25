Looney Tunes star Eric Bauza hailed as ‘great voice’ by ex-Warner Bros boss

Eric Bauza has been remembered as a devoted guardian of the Looney Tunes legacy in an emotional tribute from producer Chris DeFaria, who said the voice actor's sudden death had left him heartbroken and the animation industry without one of its most remarkable talents.

The Emmy-winning performer, 46, who voiced Bugs Bunny, Daffy Duck, Porky Pig and several other Warner Bros. characters, died at home on Sunday (25.10.26), according to Variety, which also reported the cause as hypertensive cardiovascular disease.

Chris, the former president of animation and innovative technology at Warner Bros., worked alongside Eric on the recently released Coyote vs. Acme, one of the actor's final major projects.

He said in a statement given to Variety: “I’m heartbroken to share that my friend and colleague Eric Bauza passed away last night. The world lost a great voice.”

Chris continued: “Eric carried the legacy of Looney Tunes with a devotion few bring to their work. He voiced Daffy Duck, Bugs Bunny, Porky Pig, Marvin the Martian, and so many more. And he never treated them as a job. To him, they were icons who deserved to be honored, protected, and kept alive for new generations.”

The producer described Eric's admiration for legendary voice actor Mel Blanc, who established the distinctive voices of many Looney Tunes characters and died in 1989.

Chris added: “Eric never forgot whose shoulders he stood on either. He had enormous reverence for Mel Blanc, the master who gave these characters their original voices, and he used to say he was only borrowing Mel’s Cadillac, and that he promised to return the keys when he was done.”

He also said: “A man handed one of the great legacies in animation, who treated it as a trust rather than a trophy.”

Eric's family confirmed his death in a statement posted on Instagram, describing his passing as sudden.

The Canadian-born performer had become one of the most prominent voices in modern animation, taking on several characters previously associated with Mel.

In Space Jam: A New Legacy, released in 2021, Eric voiced Daffy Duck, Porky Pig, Elmer Fudd and Foghorn Leghorn.

He subsequently reprised several of those roles in Coyote vs. Acme, which also featured his portrayal of Road Runner.

His other credits included The Super Mario Bros. Movie, in which he voiced Toad General, and its sequel, The Super Mario Galaxy Movie. He also appeared in the animated feature Forgotten Island.

Between 2022 and 2025, Eric received three Emmy awards for outstanding voice performance across several television productions.

In a 2021 interview with NBC News, Eric spoke about his childhood fascination with the characters and their international appeal.

He said: “Looney Tunes transcends all languages and all cultures. It doesn't matter what part of the planet you're from. You get the comedy.”

Chris also recalled the actor's self-taught approach to voice performance and his ability to capture the personalities of characters rather than simply reproduce their familiar sounds.

He added: “He learned to be them, to think like Bugs, to scheme like Daffy, to stutter and squirm like Porky. That’s why they never sounded like imitations when he performed them. They sounded alive.”

The producer remembered Eric's sense of humour and his tendency to arrive late, imagining how Bugs Bunny might react to his absence.

Chris said: “He was worth the wait every single time.”

Channing Dungey, chairman of Warner Bros. Television Group and US Networks, also paid tribute in a statement reported by The Hollywood Reporter.

Channing said: “Eric Bauza was a unique voice talent who brought joy and laughter to millions around the world.”

She added: “He followed in the footsteps of giants like Mel Blanc. Eric said that carrying on the legendary legacy of the Looney Tunes was among the greatest honours of his life.”

Chris concluded his tribute with a final reference to Eric's admiration for Mel and the responsibility he felt towards the characters.

He wrote: “Thank you, Eric, for the laughter, the artistry, the joy you gave us all. I know you promised to return Mel’s keys when you’re done. Take your time. You always did.”