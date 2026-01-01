Call of Duty director Peter Berg vows 'no superhero soldiers' as he reveals gritty plans for $35bn gaming franchise's Hollywood blockbuster

Peter Berg has promised his forthcoming Call of Duty film will steer clear of superhero-style soldiers.

Instead, he insisted the military blockbuster will explore the psychological and human cost of warfare rather than turn its characters into comic book action heroes.

The 62-year-old filmmaker, best known for directing Lone Survivor and developing the acclaimed television drama Friday Night Lights, is working with Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan, 56, on Paramount Pictures' adaptation of the hugely successful video game franchise.

The film, scheduled for release on 30 June 2028, will draw inspiration from the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare games, although casting and specific plot details have yet to be announced.

Speaking to ComicBook about the approach to the adaptation, Peter said: “If you really look at the missions and the storylines and the characters like Captain Price, Soap, Ghost and Alex, these are complicated humans. These are not, and no disrespect, cartoon characters or comic books.”

He continued: “These are very nuanced storylines; there’s a real soul to the Modern Warfare universe.”

The director said although the games contain extensive combat sequences and military technology, their appeal extends beyond the action.

Peter said: “Yes, there’s violence and hardware and equipment and killing. But underneath it, I think the game, and the creators of the game, are really looking at the cost of war, the cost of having to be a warrior who’s, for whatever reason, chosen to put himself between real danger and the rest of us, and the burden that these guys carry.”

The film adaptation of the game will take inspiration from one of the franchise's most recognisable storylines, featuring military operatives including Captain John Price, John “Soap” MacTavish, Simon “Ghost” Riley and Alex Keller.

The Modern Warfare series began with Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare in 2007, marking a departure from the second world war setting that had defined the franchise's earlier releases.

Its contemporary military setting, fictional international conflicts and special operations missions helped establish the series as one of gaming's most commercially successful properties.

The project also brings together two filmmakers with extensive experience depicting military operations and their consequences.

Peter previously directed Lone Survivor, The Kingdom, Deepwater Horizon and Patriots Day, while Taylor created the television dramas Yellowstone, 1883, 1923, Landman and Lioness, as well as writing the crime thriller Sicario.

Peter's latest project, The Mosquito Bowl, is a second world war drama about American marines and a football game played in the Pacific in 1944. It is scheduled for release on Netflix on 25 November.

Discussing his approach to Call of Duty during an interview promoting that film, Peter added: “This is not just ‘Hey, let’s shoot them all up and shoot popcorn!’”

He added the adaptation would not be as graphically violent as The Mosquito Bowl, but would examine the consequences of conflict and the responsibilities carried by soldiers.

At CinemaCon earlier this year, Peter also addressed the filmmakers' connections with military personnel.

He said: “Taylor and I are both deeply connected to the special ops community.”

The director explained the production would seek to combine large-scale action with an authentic portrayal of elite soldiers and their experiences.

The film arrives as the gaming franchise continues to expand, with Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4 released on 23 October 2026.

The latest instalment continues the Modern Warfare storyline, which has featured fictional international conflicts and missions involving the military unit Task Force 141.

Paramount first announced its agreement to develop a Call of Duty film in September 2025, with the arrangement also allowing for possible television and further film adaptations.

The franchise, owned by Microsoft through its acquisition of Activision Blizzard, has attracted more than one billion players and generated approximately $35 billion in lifetime revenue, according to figures presented at CinemaCon.

The studio has not confirmed which characters will appear in the film or whether its storyline will directly adapt any individual game.

Paramount has scheduled the production for a theatrical release on 30 June 2028, coinciding with the 25th anniversary year of the original Call of Duty game's release.