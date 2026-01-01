Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, joins Australia's Junior MasterChef as co-host

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, is heading to Australia to co-host the reboot of Junior MasterChef.

Set to return in 2027 following a six-year hiatus, the spin-off will see the Duchess team up with regular MasterChef Australia judge Poh Ling Yeow.

Filming is slated to run for several weeks in Melbourne early-to-mid next year.

The news comes after the former Suits star made a cameo on the adult version of the show earlier this year. The actor-turned-royal appeared in the season 18 premiere of Australian MasterChef in July.

"I had an incredible time with the whole team at MasterChef this past April, so when they approached me to come back and work with this young group of talent, it was an easy yes," the Duchess shared in a statement to media.

"I love cooking with my own kids, so seeing what these young stars create in the kitchen is going to be a lot of fun. I can't wait to see what they cook up."

"I had a lovely time filming with Meghan earlier this year, and being reunited will be a real treat," Yeow chimed in. "I can't wait to meet our pint-sized culinary adventurers."

Plans have not yet been finalised as to whether Prince Harry and the couple's two children will accompany her.

A long-time foodie, the Duchess previously appeared as a guest judge on Chopped Junior in the US back in 2016.

Last year she hosted her own Netflix series, With Love, Meghan, which featured appearances from famous chefs including David Chang, Roy Choi, Alice Waters and Jose Andres.

King Charles III previously made a surprise cameo on MasterChef Australia in 2018 during a tour as the then Prince of Wales.