G Flip splits from Chrishell Stause after four years together

G Flip has split from their wife, Chrishell Stause.

The Australian musician, real name is Georgia Claire Flipo, and the Selling Sunset star were together for four years.

Stause confirmed the news of the breakup in a tearful video shared on Instagram.

"I have a pretty humbling update to share with you guys," the Netflix star began. "G and I are no longer together, and we have agreed to treat this public separation with love and respect for each other."

Stause, who was previously married to This Is Us actor Justin Hartley, vowed that she is "definitely never doing this again".

"I feel like a little bit of a failure," she continued. "This sucks, but everyone deserves to be happy, and I wish that for both of us."

G Flip also addressed the split, sharing a statement on Instagram shortly after Strause took to social media to announce the news.

"After 4+ years, Chrishell and I are no longer together," the post stated. "I will always love her, we will always share a special connection and I cherish our memories together deeply."

The pair began dating in 2022 and confirmed their relationship during the Selling Sunset Season 5 reunion special. In May 2023, the couple revealed they had secretly tied the knot in a Las Vegas ceremony.