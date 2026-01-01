Halle Berry's daughter and fiancé testify in custody battle

Halle Berry's daughter, Nahla Aubry, took the stand on Monday in the actor's custody battle with ex-husband Olivier Martinez.

The 18-year-old testified behind closed doors as the former couple returned to Los Angeles Superior Court for the second week of proceedings over Martinez's request for a domestic violence restraining order.

The appearance came after Nahla first filed a declaration of support for her mother earlier this month.

Berry's fiancé, Van Hunt, also returned to the stand for cross-examination. Both witnesses were believed to have testified for less than an hour each, Page Six reports.

Following a lunch break, closing arguments began, with the proceedings again taking place in private.

Closing arguments will continue on Tuesday, and a ruling is expected this week.

Martinez is seeking a domestic violence restraining order and sole custody of the former couple's 13-year-old son, Maceo.

The Unfaithful actor claims Berry choked the teen during an altercation at her home on 26 September.

In his court filings, Martinez claimed Maceo contacted him after the alleged incident and begged to be picked up.

A judge granted Martinez a temporary restraining order on 1 October and awarded him temporary primary custody of Maceo.

Berry has vehemently denied the allegations.