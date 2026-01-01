Amy Schumer and Chris Fischer finalise divorce

Amy Schumer and Chris Fischer are officially divorced, 10 months after they separated.

The estranged couple's case status at the New York Supreme Court is now listed as disposed, Page Six reports.

The exes submitted their proposed divorce judgment to a New York court on 24 September. It is unclear the exact date their divorce was finalised, as divorce cases are sealed in New York.

Schumer filed for divorce from Fischer in January. The news came after she wrote in a 4 January Instagram post that 2026 for her was about "self care and self love", and called on everyone to "appreciate our health, our families, our friends and have the best year of our lives".

"Moving forward with no regrets. Just love," she ended the post.

The Kinda Pregnant star and Fischer married in February 2018 and welcomed a son in May 2019.

Schumer revealed the breakup on Instagram on 12 December after much online speculation about the state of their marriage.

"Chris and I have made the difficult decision to end our marriage after seven years," she wrote at the time. "We love each other very much and will continue to focus on raising our son."

She concluded that post by saying the split was "amicable and all love and respect! Family forever".