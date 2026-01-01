Adam Brody regrets 'very pedestrian' proposal to Leighton Meester

Adam Brody wishes he made his proposal to wife Leighton Meester a little more memorable.

During an appearance on the Armchair Expert podcast on Monday, the Nobody Wants This actor admitted that he popped the question to the Gossip Girl actress in a "very pedestrian" way.

"I'll spare the details. However, rest assured, it was not as romantic as it should have been," he told host Dax Shepard. "The only thing romantic about it was the speed. I proposed pretty quickly into our relationship. We got married fast, but other than that, it was very pedestrian."

Adam met Leighton, 40, on the set of The Oranges in 2010. They got engaged in November 2013 and tied the knot in February 2014. The couple shares a daughter, 11, and a five-year-old son.

The O.C. star declined to share specific details of the proposal, with Dax jokingly asking his guest whether he got down on one knee at a fast-food restaurant.

"At the time, you're like, whatever, but you're going to tell that story the rest of your life," the 46-year-old continued. "So, my advice: Do it, not even just for the moment, but for the story that you're going to tell forever."

To conclude, Adam emphasised that he does "kick" himself "a little" over the proposal, noting that Leighton "deserved a little more".

Adam is currently promoting the third season of Nobody Wants This. Co-starring Kristen Bell, Justine Lupe, and Timothy Simons, the show is now available on Netflix.