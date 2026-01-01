Damson Idris reunites with Apple for thriller Sacrament

Damson Idris has joined the cast of thriller Sacrament.

The F1 star is reteaming with Apple Original Films - which co-distributed the 2025 sports drama film - for the upcoming motion picture, which he will also produce, sources have told Deadline.

Insiders also told how Jonathan Levine is expected to direct the film, which is in early development.

Chernin Entertainment will produce via a first-look feature deal with Apple.

In Sacrament, a routine tracking job turns into a high-stakes fight for survival.

Written by Enzo Mileti and Scott Wilson, the story follows two Chicago police officers who left the force to become private contractors. Their latest assignment takes them to Sacrament, Utah - a remote, fortified township - in pursuit of a runaway thief.

But they find themselves dangerously outnumbered and outgunned, forcing them to put their differences aside and truly learn how to work together as partners.

However, Idris isn't expecting to be cast as the new James Bond anytime soon.

Earlier this year, the actor dismissed speculation linking him with the suave spy role previously vacated by Daniel Craig.

During an appearance at the Golden Globe Awards, he told E! News: "It's definitely not true, it's just a rumour. All these roles are superb and I think it's a testament to a young artist to be given that compliment."

He added of the Bond speculation: "There's been many artists before me- Idris Elba, my big brother, and many artists today. So I think it's just a testament saying that we're doing a good job and have people see us."

Idris also enjoyed his F1 role as hotshot rookie Joshua Pearce, and he loved working with Sir Lewis Hamilton on the movie.

He previously told BBC 1Xtra: "When it comes to driving he really encouraged me.

"He brought that energy on set that just reminded us of how authentic this movie is and that was always our goal - to make the most authentic racing movie of all time.

"And Lewis is my brother as well so to see him getting his acting bag was so amazing to me."