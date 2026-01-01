Keanu Reeves 'to replace Alan Ritchson' in major project

Keanu Reeves is set to take over from Alan Ritchson in movie Maelstrom.

Sources have confirmed to Deadline that the Matrix star is to lead the Netflix film, after Ritchson dropped out for undisclosed reasons.

Jaume Collet-Serra is to direct the movie.

While Netflix is yet to release an official logline, Maelstrom unfolds over a single, intense night.

The film follows a U.S. Federal Marshal who is tasked with protecting the fiancée of a dangerous arms dealer. The woman plans to testify against her criminal partner in exchange for witness protection.

Just as they are hunkered down, a massive hurricane makes direct landfall, completely knocking out outside communication and blocking any hope of police reinforcements.

Trapped by the elements, the Marshal and the fiancée must work together to survive both the catastrophic natural disaster and a relentless onslaught of armed henchmen sent by the arms dealer to assassinate her.

The film's script is a resurrected 1993 spec script originally written by Gregory Fitzpatrick and recently revised by Mark Bianculli.

Reps for Netflix declined to comment to Deadline about Reeves' casting.

The news comes after Reeves was linked to several new projects lately, including The Gangster, The Cop, The Devil.

Horror legend James Wan is set to helm Paramount Pictures' upcoming reboot of the original 2019 Korean action-crime thriller, which follows a police officer and gangster reluctantly teaming up in the hunt of a serial killer.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Reeves is in discussions to join the cast of the reimagined film.

In June, it was reported that Reeves was set to join the cast of a new Lego movie.

He was tipped to re-team with his Toy Story 4 director Josh Cooley to work on a new movie based around the toy franchise, which will be a live-action hybrid, according to Deadline.

The new motion picture will be directed by Cooley and is expected to feature a mixture of live-action filming and animation with the project being created around Reeves' character.

Reeves was most recently seen in Jonah Hill's comedy drama Outcome, which streamed on Apple TV+.

Next year, he'll be heard on the big screen as the voice of fan-favourite character Shadow in Sonic the Hedgehog 4.