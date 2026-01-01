Paul Giamatti in talks for Takashi Yamazaki's new movie

Paul Giamatti is in talks to star in Takashi Yamazaki's Grandgear.

The 59-year-old actor is said to be in discussions about joining the Godzilla Minus One director's new film, which will be produced by Sony Pictures and J.J. Abrams' Bad Robot.

Sources told Deadline that Sam Nivola and Nico Parker are also expected to sign up for the motion picture.

The pair are said to have performed well in chemistry tests when looking for two of the film's most prominent parts.

Production on the movie is due to begin in 2027, and it is scheduled to hit theatres on January 14, 2028.

Plot details are under wraps.

One of Giamatti's latest roles has seen him play half-Klingon pirate Nus Braka in Star Trek spin-off series Star Trek: Starfleet Academy.

Speaking to PEOPLE, Giamatti - who a long-time fan of the iconic Star Trek film franchise - explained: "I didn't actually think I'd ever actually get a call!

"I made no secret about the fact that I loved the show, but I never thought it would actually be something that would happen … It's a top experience for me. I don't know that much else can top this. I still kind of can't believe that I got to do it."

Paul also rubbished criticism of the Star Trek franchise.

He said: "I don't see it as any sort of differentiation between higher or lower culture or anything like that - it's all the same. I think it's great, Star Trek: it's smart, it's good stuff and it's good writing and it's good stories, and so that's all that matters."

Giamatti was "obsessed" with Star Trek character Spock during his childhood.

The actor explained: "I was probably seven, maybe, and I think [my dad] identified me as the one of his three kids who would probably be really into this.

"He was really psyched that was on again, and so he kind of sat me down and I watched it with him, and that's when it started ... I was really taken with Spock, with Leonard Nimoy. I mean, everybody was great, but I really became kind of obsessed with Spock when I was a kid."