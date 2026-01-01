Lindsay Lohan films new movie at Mean Girls house

Lindsay Lohan returned to a key Mean Girls location on the first day of filming her new movie Return to You.

The Freaky Friday actress has reunited with her Mean Girls director for the new romance drama, more than 20 years after they made the 2004 teen classic.

For the first day of filming, the duo returned to the suburban house in Toronto, Canada that served as the exterior of Cady Heron's family home in Mean Girls.

Waters, who also directed Lohan in 2003's Freaky Friday, posed for a selfie with the star in front of the house. In the image, which he posted on Instagram over the weekend, Lohan holds the film's clapperboard.

"Re-uniting at the scene of the crime with @lindsaylohan - first day of shooting on Return to You was at the old Heron house from MG..." he captioned the post.

In Return to You, set in 2008, Lohan plays a powerful but lonely attorney who mistakenly receives a very emotional DVD from a dying woman addressed to her husband. Guided only by the clues on the disc, she sets out to find him.

The film also stars Henry Golding, Randall Park, Victor Garber and Ego Nwodim and is set to be released next year.

The Parent Trap actress made her movie comeback with the 2022 Netflix festive outing Falling for Christmas and has since starred in two more Netflix titles, Irish Wish and Our Little Secret. Return to You will also be released on the streaming service.

Outside of her Netflix partnership, Lohan has reprised her role as Anna Coleman in the 2025 Freaky Friday sequel Freakier Friday, made a cameo in the 2024 Mean Girls movie musical, and completed filming the upcoming TV series Count My Lies.