Actress Susan Saint James dies

Actress Susan Saint James has died at the age of 80.

The sitcom star was best known for her roles in the TV series Katie & Allie and McMillan & Wife.

She died on Monday of pancreatic cancer, her family announced in a statement.

Saint James is survived by her third husband, Dick Ebersol, the former Saturday Night Live executive producer and head of NBC Sports, whom she married in November 1981. The couple's 14-year-old son Teddy was tragically killed in a plane crash in 2004.

Born Susan Jane Miller, she changed her last name to Saint James and moved to Hollywood when she was 20 to pursue a career in acting, soon signing a weekly contract with Universal.

She appeared in films such as Where Angels Go and Trouble Follows before landing a TV role as Peggy Maxwell on the 1968 series The Name of the Game, earning three Emmy nominations and winning one.

Three years later, she signed on to McMillan & Wife, staying with the show for five seasons until her character's death.

In 1977, she appeared alongside Jane Fonda in the film Outlaw Blues and went on to star in Love at First Bite in 1979 and How to Beat the Cost of Living in 1980. She also portrayed George Segal's wife in Carbon Copy in 1981 and returned to series TV in 1984 starring in CBS sitcom Katie & Allie.

Saint James received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2008.

In a statement shared with People, her family remembered her as someone who was "generous with her time and energy, which she valued more than money, and instinctively drawn to whoever needed lifting up. She taught her children to pause, be kind and look out for other people."

"She is survived by her husband, Dick Ebersol; her four children, Sunshine Lucas, Harmony Lucas, Charlie Ebersol and Willie Ebersol; her seven grandchildren; her sister, Mary Mercedes Dewey, as well as her beloved service dog, Lola," the statement concluded.