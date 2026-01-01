Noah Wyle named People's Sexiest Man Alive 2026

Noah Wyle has officially been named People magazine's Sexiest Man Alive.

The Pitt star initially thought it was "a prank" when he learned he'd won People magazine's Sexiest Man Alive title.

"I thought that sounded like a prank, just not in a million years did I think that this would be an honor bestowed on me," Wyle, 55, told People when asked how he had reacted to the news.

"I hope this changes everything. I hope it's just wine and roses, milk and honey from here on out. No, I don't, but I am going to take a lot of ribbing from friends and family for sure."

His wife, actress Sara Wyle, 47, with whom he shares daughter Frances, 11, helped convince him he was worthy of the honour.

"She thinks I'm a good guy and that the kind of person that I am, and the kind of father I am, the kind of husband I am, is worth promoting. I thought, 'Okay, if you say so.' " He added: "She was very pleased that this reflects well on her taste."

The actor also has a son, Owen, 23, and a daughter, Auden, 21, whom he shares with his ex-wife Tracy Warbin.

Wyle, was first introduced to TV audiences in the 1990s, when he played medical student and doctor John Carter on ER, alongside stars including George Clooney, Anthony Edwards and Sherry Stringfield.

In 2025, he found himself back in the hospital playing Dr Michael "Robby" Robinavitch in HBO's The Pitt, earning him Emmy Awards for Best Actor in a Drama Series in both 2025 and 2026 and the Golden Globe for Best Performance by a Male Actor in a television series in 2026.

Past winners of People's Sexiest Man Alive have included Patrick Dempsey, John Legend, Channing Tatum, Ryan Reynolds, Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson, Denzel Washington, David Beckham and Matthew McConaughey.

Wyle succeeds Jonathan Bailey, who was named People's Sexiest Man Alive in 2025.