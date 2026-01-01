Penelope Cruz among Gotham Film Award nominees for The Invite

Penelope Cruz, Rashida Jones and Sophie Okonedo are among the nominees at this year’s Gotham Film Awards.

The Invite, directed by Olivia Wilde with an all-star cast including Penelope, Seth Rogen and Edward Norton, is up for four awards at the prestigious ceremony, including a best supporting performance nod for the Spanish actress and best adapted screenplay for Rashida Jones and Will McCormack.

It will also compete in the best feature category, but faces tough competition from Clarissa, Club Kid, The Debut, Dreams in Nightmares, Josephine, Mouse, Paper Tiger, Primetime, Teenage Sex and Death at Camp Miasma and Your Mother Your Mother Your Mother.

In addition, The Invite is also up for the Audience Award, which returns to the ceremony after a six-year absence, and the winner is voted for by Gotham members - and is presented to a movie director and producer.

The other Audience Award nominees are Backrooms, La Bola Negra, The Drama, Michael, Obsession, Project Hail Mary and You Can See Everything.

Meanwhile, Tender Loving Care is up for best director and original screenplay for Mike Leigh and best supporting performance for Kate O’Flynn.

Sophie is among the nominees for the lead performance award, thanks to her role in Clarissa, while the film is also up for an adapted screenplay gong for Chuko Esiri and breakthrough performer for India Amarteifio.

Other notable nominees include All of a Sudden, which is up for best international feature, best adapted screenplay for Ryusuke Hamaguchi and best supporting performance for Tao Okamoto.

As La Gradiva is also up for best international feature, breakthrough performer for Colas Quignrd and breakthrough director for Marine Atlan, who is also nominated for best original screenplay alongside Anne Brouillet.