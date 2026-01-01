Danielle Harris documentary set to premiere in 2027

Scream queen Danielle Harris’ life is to be explored in a new feature-length documentary.

The screen star made her acting debut starring as Jamie Lee Curtis’ daughter in Halloween 4: The Return of Michael Myers in 1988, reprising the role for 1989 sequel Halloween 5: The Revenge of Michael Myers.

Danielle has also starred in movies such as Free Willy, The Last Boy Scout and Don’t Tell Mom the Babysitter’s Dead, as well as TV shows Charmed, Roseanne and Boy Meets World.

And off screen she’s had a difficult life, with traumatic events taking place such as her father’s death in an unsolved car accident, a stalking scandal which took place over two decades, and the suicides of both a partner and a close friend.

It’s these life-changing incidents, as well as her huge on-screen success, that will form the basis of a new documentary that has been filmed over the past three years.

The documentary will include private home video, interviews with Danielle, her colleagues and her nearest and dearest, and interviews with the actress herself.

The film, which will also follow Danielle at fan conventions and at her home in Los Angeles, is due to premiere during festival season next year.

It’s directed by Destinie Orndoff and Tristan Clay, who are also producing alongside Hayden Todd Wilberger and Jordan Wyant.

Speaking about the upcoming documentary, Destinie said: “People think they know Danielle because they grew up watching her. They’ve seen the performances.

“They’ve never seen what it cost her, and Danielle didn’t hold anything back.”

While Tristan added: “In the three years of filming, I had the honour of getting to know the woman off the screen. I can’t wait for audiences to see this side of her.”