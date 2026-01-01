Kelsey Grammer slammed by ex-wife for allegedly forgetting daughter's birthday

Kelsey Grammer has been slammed by his ex-wife for allegedly forgetting their daughter's birthday.

Camille Grammer took to social media to call the comedian out after their daughter Mason turned 25.

The "milestone" event went entirely unmarked by Kelsey, she claimed in an emotional post on Instagram featuring a throwback photo of Kelsey and Mason as a baby, with Kelsey's face covered by a clown emoji.

"A daughter should never have to wonder whether her father remembers her birthday. Three days later, and still not a call or a text," the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum wrote in the post on 27 October.

"You can be a beloved actor to the world, but being a father is a role that requires showing up when the cameras are off. Fame, accolades, and public admiration mean very little if you neglect the people who should matter most."

Camille, 58, described the pain of seeing Mason upset, before explaining her daughter had kept watch on the day for an acknowledgement from her father.

"A mother never stops hurting when her child is hurt. 25 is a milestone birthday. Sometimes the silence is deafening, and the disappointment speaks volumes," she wrote. "Mason told me she kept checking her phone all weekend, hoping her father had called, even from an unfamiliar number or that his message had somehow ended up in her spam folder. She even checked there, searching for any sign that he had reached out."

Camille and Kelsey, 71, were married from 1997 until 2011. In 2012, he admitted during an interview on Jimmy Kimmel Live! that he had started dating his current wife, Kayte Walsh, 47, while they were still married. He and Kayte share four children.

Fans had mixed reactions to Camille's post, with some supportive, while others felt it was a poor choice.

"But like do we have to seriously put it on social media????? Did you consider how Mason would feel???" one wrote.

"Hi I am a huge fan of yours," another commented. "However, outing him in public on social media is not the most tasteful way. Just because he is an actor, it does not mean his personal life, family life or his personal failures should be aired. I really like you, you seem like a nice lady, but airing all this out will be noted in the future and will ONLY damage your children in the long run. Take my word for it."