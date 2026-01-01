Connor Storrie in talks to join Ryan Gosling in Ghost Rider

Connor Storrie is in talks to star opposite Ryan Gosling in Ghost Rider for Marvel Studios.

Storrie, who broke out playing Russian hockey player Ilya Rozanov in the TV series Heated Rivalry, is tipped for a villainous role in one of Hollywood's biggest movie franchises, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Shawn Levy is directing Ghost Rider, reuniting with his Star Wars: Starfighter star Gosling.

It is reported that Gosling will play the headline role of Johnny Blaze, although Marvel has not confirmed that. It is not known which villain Storrie would be playing.

Ghost Rider is gearing up to start shooting in New York next year. Marvel made the surprise announcement of the project at San Diego Comic-Con in July, giving it a 28 July, 2028 release date.

Storrie became one of the breakout stars of 2025 with Heated Rivalry, the gay romantic hockey drama that has a second season on the way. He has taken his surprise success into several brand deals and a Saturday Night Live hosting gig, which earned him an Emmy nomination.

Storrie has already filmed a role in the upcoming adaptation of The Bell Jar, starring Billie Eilish and Carey Mulligan.

His Heated Rivalry co-star Hudson Williams is currently writing a movie script.