Danny Masterson loses appeal against rape conviction

Danny Masterson's bid to overturn his rape convictions has failed.

In an 89-page decision, an appeals court rejected the arguments from Masterson's attorneys, Variety reports.

The three-judge panel also denied a separate petition alleging that his trial defence was inadequate.

The former That '70s Show actor's 30-year prison sentence remains in effect.

Masterson was convicted in 2023 of raping two women at his Hollywood Hills home in 2003. Jurors did not reach a decision on another charge involving a former girlfriend, who alleged he raped her in 2001.

As part of his appeal, Masterson's lawyers had argued that the original case judge has made remarks and rulings about his Scientology faith that infringed on his First Amendment rights. But the appeals panel found no indication that Judge Charlaine Olmedo was hostile toward the religion or had abandoned neutrality.

Prosecutors had used evidence at trial about the church's beliefs and practices to explain why the women, who were members and later left, delayed reporting the assaults or struggled to describe them as rape at the time.

The appeals court concluded that testimony about Scientology did not violate religious protections, and that jurors were not asked to judge whether Scientology's teachings were true.

Masterson is best known for playing Steven Hyde on That '70s Show and Jameson 'Rooster' Bennett on The Ranch.

He was previously married to musician Bijou Phillips, who filed for divorce in September 2023, shortly after he was sentenced to 30 years to life in prison. The former couple share a 12-year-old daughter.