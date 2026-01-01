Jessica Lange to receive Vision Award at Sun Valley Film Festival

Jessica Lange will receive the Vision Award at Sun Valley Film Festival.

The two-time Academy Award winner will be honoured for "her extraordinary contributions to film, television and theatre", Deadline reports.

There will also be an onstage conversation with Lange about her remarkable career to date.

"Jessica Lange is one of the truly extraordinary artists of our time," gushed Teddy Grennan, executive director and founder of the Sun Valley Film Festival.

"We're thrilled to welcome her to Sun Valley to celebrate her remarkable career with the Vision Award, and give our audience the opportunity to hear her reflect on the craft and experiences behind it."

Lange recently returned to American Horror Story for its 13th season, following her appearances in previous instalments Murder House, Coven, Asylum, and Freak Show.

Lange first starred on Broadway in 1992 as Blanche DuBois in A Streetcar Named Desire. Her screen credits include King Kong in 1976, and her Oscar-winning performances in Tootsie in 1982 and Blue Sky in 1994. Her portrayal of Joan Crawford in Feud: Bette and Joan earned her Emmy, Golden Globe, Actor, and Critics Choice nominations in 2017.

Past Vision Award recipients include Annette Bening, Josh Brolin, Clint Eastwood, Geena Davis, Woody Harrelson, Demi Moore, Gwyneth Paltrow and Meg Ryan.

The 2026 Sun Valley Film Festival will take place from 2 to 6 December in Sun Valley, Idaho.