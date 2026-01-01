Jennifer Lawrence confirms boob job: 'I want to be a sexy mom'

Jennifer Lawrence has revealed she recently underwent breast augmentation surgery.

In an interview for The Cut published on Tuesday, the Oscar-winning actress confirmed rumours that she had opted for a boob job and reiterated that she is open to getting a facelift in the future.

"I want to be a sexy mom," she said. "At drop-off, I want to look like a woman that has her s**t together even when I've just woken up and don't have my s**t together."

Jennifer and her husband Cooke Maroney, whom she wed in 2019, are parents to sons Cy, four, and toddler Louie.

The Hunger Games star went on to promote her new "biodesigned" haircare line, Mes, which she has created in partnership with Arcaea's Jasmina Aganovic.

"There is an undeniable energetic thing that happens when you're creating things, whether it's a movie or a product," the 36-year-old explained. "I got that same electric buzz I get from building a character. It's like, 'Well, I have to follow this because it's the same animal.'"

And as for fans who may be surprised to learn Jennifer has entered the competitive cosmetics market, she insisted the venture is a passion project.

"A smarter exit plan would be signing up for a big franchise," she emphasised. "Starting a new company to get rich feels like jumping off a cruise ship to land on a door... If you put a gun to my head and were like, 'What are the numbers we would need to reach in order for Mes to be a success?' I would have no clue."

Mes is comprised of three products - the Multitask Repair Mask, the Good Roots Volume Mist, and the Off-Duty Restyling Serum.

The debut collection, priced from $34 - $52 (£25 - £39), is available exclusively on the brand's website.