Demi Lovato briefly hospitalised following allergic reaction

Demi Lovato has reassured fans she is doing "fine" after experiencing a possible allergic reaction.

On Monday night, the singer-actress posted a photo to her Instagram Stories showing her with an IV in her arm and a hospital wristband.

In the accompanying caption, Demi wrote, "Sooooo I'm either allergic to passionfruit or sushi now!"

But after several fans expressed concern, the Skyscraper hitmaker returned to the site with a follow-up message: "I'm fine!!"

Representatives for Demi have not yet commented further.

Sources told TMZ that the star was evaluated at a hospital and discharged "shortly after".

Previously, Demi revealed she was allergic to pet hair.

"I'm not allergic to all animals, just cats and dogs. Sometimes I'll have a bad allergic reaction to dogs, sometimes I won't," she told BuzzFeed in 2013. "But cats, if I am 10 feet away from them, I'll be freaking out. I'll be in the room with someone and have an allergy attack and be like, 'Do you have a cat?' and they'll say, 'Yeah, how'd you know?'"

Demi has had a busy year, having released her ninth studio album, It's Not That Deep, in October 2025. The 34-year-old then embarked on a tour of North America to support the project, which ran from April to May.