Christopher Lloyd stunned by Michael J. Fox casting

Christopher Lloyd was stunned when Michael J. Fox joined the cast of Back to the Future.

The 88-year-old actor played Emmett 'Doc' Brown in the Back to the Future film trilogy between 1985 and 1990, and Christopher has recalled being shocked when Michael replaced Eric Stoltz as the central character.

Speaking to Michael for Interview magazine, Christopher shared: "I remember the night before the morning of your first day. We’d been working all night for a few days in the shopping mall, so lunch would be at like one o’clock in the morning. We broke for lunch, and we were in the parking lot of the mall, and somebody stood up to say somebody was going to make an announcement after lunch.

"We had our lunch and then we all gathered around one of the trailers. [Steven] Spielberg, I think, got up and told us that tomorrow morning, Michael J. Fox is going to be taking over the role of Marty from … What’s his name? Eric Stoltz."

Christopher admitted to being shocked by the news, and frustrated by the prospect of having to reshoot scenes.

On reflection, though, Christopher recognises that Michael was perfect for the role of Marty McFly.

He said: "That was pretty stunning news. Because for me, totally selfishly, I felt I’d given 99 percent every moment they shot for six weeks. I had to put a lot of energy into it, and I was still getting into the groove.

"My first thought was, 'Oh my god, I’m going to have to do all that again. How am I going to do it?' But it all worked out. When you came along, it was a whole different game. Your spontaneity, humour, smartness, and intelligence—it was great."

Michael appreciates Christopher for being so welcoming towards him.

The 65-year-old star said: "I thought, of all the people here, the only person I really need to lock in with is Doc.

"If the Doc-Marty relationship is happening, I’m safe and good to go. And you were so open to me under hard circumstances. You had to redo your work and find a whole new way to approach the character, but you were so welcoming to me.

"I don’t know if you ever give yourself credit for what an amazing actor you are. You manage to completely immerse yourself in a role, but never to the detriment of the relationship with the other actors. You don’t think your process is more important than anyone else’s process. You do your process, you let us do ours, and then magic happens."