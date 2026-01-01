Olivia Wilde's The Invite scores four Gotham Awards nominations

Olivia Wilde's third directorial feature, The Invite, has scored four nominations, including Best Feature, at this year's Gotham Awards.

A total of five films tied for top nominations on Tuesday ahead of the upcoming 38th ceremony in New York City.

All of a Sudden, Clarissa, La Gradiva and Tender Loving Care each scored four nominations also.

In addition to Best Feature, The Invite is up for the Gotham Audience Award, Adapted Screenplay for Rashida Jones and Will McCormack and Outstanding Supporting Performance for Penélope Cruz.

Wilde shared the nomination news on her Instagram Stories and tagged several members of the team before adding, "I LOVE YOU & congrats!!!!"

Other Best Feature nominees include Clarissa, Club Kid, The Debut, Dreams in Nightmares, Josephine, Mouse, Paper Tiger, Primetime, Teenage Sex and Death at Camp Miasma and Your Mother Your Mother Your Mother.

The Gotham Awards are widely considered the opening event for the movie awards season.

"It's a pleasure to announce this year's nominees. It has been a remarkable year for film, with audiences turning out in theatres for bold, distinctive work from first-time filmmakers and established artists alike," gushed Jeffrey Sharp, executive director of The Gotham Film & Media Institute.

"This year's nominations, alongside our Tributes and the return of the Audience Award, reflect that abundance and celebrate the creative community that has been at the heart of The Gothams for more than three decades."

The Invite, which stars Wilde, Seth Rogen, Cruz and Edward Norton, is considered an early contender for the 2027 Academy Awards, generating buzz across the writing, acting and directing categories.

The Gotham Awards aim to elevate independent film, and its nominations and winners often include smaller films and distributors. However, it eliminated its budget cap of $35 million (£26.3 million) for eligibility in 2023, opening the door for bigger budget studio films to compete.

Everytime, Josephine, Minotaur, Possible Love, Primetime, Teenage Sex and Death at Camp Miasma, and Your Mother Your Mother Your Mother nabbed three nominations apiece.

The awards ceremony will be held at Cipriani Wall Street in New York City on 30 November.