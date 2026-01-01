Val Chmerkovskiy returns to Dancing with the Stars after brief suspension

Val Chmerkovskiy apologised to Jenna Dewan for his suspension when he returned to Dancing with the Stars on Tuesday.

The professional dancer, who is partnering with the Step Up actress this season, was suspended for one week for making an "inappropriate" joke about judge Carrie Ann Inaba on social media earlier this month.

In a pre-taped video package before their comeback dance, Chmerkovskiy apologised to Dewan for his behaviour.

"We are back together. I am so sorry for all the chaos. You did not sign up for that, and I feel awful," he said, to which she replied, "I forgive you... I missed you."

After Tuesday's show, Chmerkovskiy and Inaba were spotted chatting by the judging desk and sharing a hug and high five.

Afterwards, Inaba told the watching crowd, "We are coworkers and we are completely cordial. We are good, okay?" The audience cheered.

In an interview with People, the Ukrainian dancer admitted that he felt "cathartic relief" after speaking with Inaba after the live show.

"I think it was just really important for me to make sure that she feels safe and knows that, firsthand from me, I want nothing but love for her," he said.

"I want nothing but joy for her and as much as the world might say otherwise, I want her to know how I feel, not how others want me to feel, but how I genuinely feel. I will have nothing but love for Carrie Ann. I have nothing but respect for what she has to say."

Chmerkovskiy was suspended for one episode after taking to TikTok to air his frustration with Inaba's critique of his wife Jenna Johnson's dance routine.

"You almost saw the Fresh Prince enter the ballroom last night," he commented, seemingly referencing Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscars. He later apologised for his "poor decision".

Chmerkovskiy was forced to sit out of the show on 20 October. Alan Bersten performed with Dewan that week.