Chrishell Stause and G Flip were not legally married before their split - report

Chrishell Stause and G Flip were reportedly never legally married.

The Selling Sunset star and Australian musician shocked fans on Monday when they announced their split after four years together.

Sources close to the former couple told TMZ that divorce proceedings won't be required after their split because they never legally tied the knot, despite throwing multiple wedding ceremonies over the years.

The former couple first exchanged vows in Las Vegas in May 2023, but the ceremony was not legally binding.

According to TMZ, they planned to make their partnership official in the eyes of the law, but that reportedly never happened.

After the Las Vegas wedding, Chrishell and G Flip - real name Georgia Claire Flipo - renewed their vows the following year and again in 2025, throwing a medieval-themed wedding ceremony at a castle in Los Angeles.

Chrishell, 45, broke the news of their split in an Instagram video on Monday, telling her followers that they have "agreed to treat this public separation with love and respect for each other. That's not hard for me because I am in love with this person".

She admitted she felt like "a failure" following her first divorce from actor Justin Hartley, and vowed that she is "definitely never doing this again".

Addressing the split, G Flip, 33, wrote, "After 4+ years Chrishell and I are no longer together. I will always love her, we will always share a special connection and I cherish our memories together deeply."

The former couple began dating in 2022.