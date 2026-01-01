Kim Kardashian reveals 'big burden' of co-parenting with Kanye West

Kim Kardashian has admitted co-parenting with her ex-husband Kanye West is a "big burden".

The reality TV star, who filed for divorce from the rapper in 2021, has admitted that she constantly worries about her ex and tries to protect their four kids from noticing their strained co-parenting relationship.

"Oh, I worry about him all day. That's the father of my kids. I'll never not worry about him," she said in an interview for Jonathan Van Meter's biography Citizen Kim: The Woman Who Created the Future. "And that's a big burden of having kids with someone who you don't necessarily get along with. My kids would never know that."

"I do everything in my power to forget about all the negative things that happened. I have to be realistic, and my therapist definitely tells me, 'Your boundaries have to go up,' but we manage to co-parent without too much conflict," she continued.

While she doesn't see their relationship getting any better, she noted it's been "pretty smooth" for a while because they "don't talk that much".

Kim alleged that she invites Kanye over to her house "all the time" - often communicating with him through his wife Bianca Censori or his manager - and sometimes lies to their children about his whereabouts.

"It is challenging co-parenting with someone who comes by every few months, but I'm always like, 'Oh, Dad's travelling,'" she explained. "I still make up stories and protect (the kids) because I want them to think their dad is the greatest."

When asked how often the Stronger hitmaker sees their children, the Skims founder told the journalist to Google it because "every time they're with him they're photographed, you'll see".

Kim also revealed that she will call for a "lockdown" if Kanye hits headlines with controversial comments.

"My whole household knows what a 'lockdown' means if I text it. Like, 'We're on lockdown.' No TVs, just movies. No radio, just plug in a phone for music in the car. Not even, like, Sirius XM, because they talk about current events in real time. It's like, They don't have to be a party to this," she shared.

Kim and Kanye, who married in 2014, share daughters North, 13, and Chicago, eight, and sons Saint, 10, and Psalm, seven. Their divorce was finalised in 2022.