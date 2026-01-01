William Shatner pays tribute to Star Trek co-star Walter Koenig

William Shatner is "deeply saddened" over the death of his Star Trek co-star, Walter Koenig.

The actor, perhaps best known for playing Pavel Chekov on the original sci-fi TV series, died of natural causes at his home in Los Angeles on Sunday. He was 90.

Following the news, Shatner - who portrayed Captain James T. Kirk in the Star Trek franchise - issued a touching statement via Instagram on Tuesday.

"Although we did not know each other well away from the set, we shared the later seasons of the original Star Trek series and the six films that followed," he began. "What I observed, and what so many fans have expressed over the years, was a man who genuinely loved the Star Trek community."

Shatner recalled how Koenig was always keen to speak with fans at conventions.

"That kind of genuine connection is rare, and it will be remembered by everyone who came into contact with him," the 95-year-old shared. "My condolences to his family, his friends, and the countless fans whose lives he touched."

Elsewhere, Adam Nimoy, the son of late Spock actor Leonard Nimoy, paid tribute to Koenig.

"So sad to hear about the loss of Walter Koenig," he wrote on X. "Such a nice guy and when we were on the convention circuit together a pleasure to hang out with... Farewell."

Koenig also appeared in other films and TV shows, such as The Questor Tapes and Babylon 5.

He was married to actress Judy Levitt from 1965 until her passing in 2022.