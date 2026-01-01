Melanie Lynskey to star in limited series Mushroom Murders

Melanie Lynskey has signed on to star in a new limited series, Mushroom Murders.

On Tuesday, producers at Paramount+ announced they had greenlit the project, with Daina Reid to direct all six episodes.

New Zealand-born actress Lynskey will play Erin Patterson in the show. In July 2023, Patterson murdered her estranged in-laws and one of their relatives and seriously injured a fourth person by serving them individual beef Wellingtons containing highly toxic death cap mushrooms at her home in Leongatha, Victoria in Australia.

The case generated interest around the world, and last September, Patterson was sentenced to life imprisonment with a non-parole period of 33 years. Appeals are ongoing.

The limited series will depict the 97 days between the now infamous lunch and Patterson's arrest.

"This is an ambitious series that brings a gripping real-life story, that captivated Australia and the world, to the screen with the scale, quality and creative vision audiences expect from Paramount+," commented Beverley McGarvey, President Network 10 and Head of Streaming, Paramount Australia. "It is a powerful addition to our growing slate of premium storytelling, and we are delighted to partner with such an exceptional creative team to share it with viewers around the world."

The series will be shot in Victoria, Australia. A potential release date hasn't been set.

Lynskey will also serve as an executive producer on the series. In recent years, the 49-year-old has garnered critical acclaim for her performances in TV shows Yellowjackets and The Last of Us.