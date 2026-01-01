Jennifer Lawrence reveals ‘unbelievable’ Hunger Games reunion as she lets slip surprise co-star return

Jennifer Lawrence has opened up about her emotional return to The Hunger Games franchise after 11 years.

The Oscar-winning actress, 36, is reprising her iconic character from the series in the forthcoming prequel The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping, which is due to reach cinemas on 20 November.

Speaking on the latest episode of the Call Her Daddy podcast, Jennifer discussed filming alongside Josh Hutcherson, 34, who plays Peeta Mellark, and unexpectedly confirmed Woody Harrelson, 65, will also return as Haymitch Abernathy as she also revealed reuniting with her former co-stars left her overwhelmed as she stepped back into the role of Katniss Everdeen.

Jennifer said: “It was unbelievable. It was so crazy. It was the same crew. It was the same AD, who I’ve worked with a million times because I love him. And with Josh [Hutcherson] and Woody [Harrelson]… it was so emotional. Josh and I didn’t walk to the bathroom without our arms around each other. It was so beautiful. And Woody, obviously, came through the window of my hotel room uninvited. It wouldn’t be the same if he listened to boundaries or used a door.”

The reunion brings together three of the central stars of the original Hunger Games films, which followed Katniss as she became the face of a rebellion against the authoritarian Capitol in the fictional nation of Panem.

Jennifer and Josh appeared together in all four films released between 2012 and 2015, while Woody played their mentor, Haymitch, a former Hunger Games victor whose drinking and cynical outlook concealed his commitment to helping the young tributes survive.

Variety reported last December Jennifer and Josh would reprise their roles for a scene in the new film, although Woody’s involvement had not previously been confirmed in that report.

The forthcoming instalment focuses on a younger Haymitch, played by Joseph Zada, 21, as he takes part in the 50th Hunger Games – a deadly competition held 24 years before the events of the original story.

The film is adapted from Suzanne Collins’ novel Sunrise on the Reaping, which features a flash-forward epilogue involving Katniss, Peeta and Haymitch. Jennifer’s comments suggest that the adaptation will retain the reunion of the three characters.

Jennifer had previously made clear that she would welcome another opportunity to play Katniss.

During the publicity tour for her 2023 comedy No Hard Feelings, she told Variety that she was “totally” open to returning to the franchise.

She added: “If Katniss ever could ever come back into my life, 100 percent.”

The new film is directed by Francis Lawrence, 55, who has overseen every Hunger Games instalment since Catching Fire. Its ensemble cast also includes Ralph Fiennes, 63, as President Snow, Elle Fanning, 28, as a younger Effie Trinket, and Kieran Culkin, 44, as television presenter Caesar Flickerman.

The latest instalment follows the 2023 prequel The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, which starred Rachel Zegler, 25, as Lucy Gray Baird and explored the early life of Coriolanus Snow before his rise to power.

Jennifer, who won the best actress Oscar for Silver Linings Playbook and has also appeared in American Hustle, Joy and the X-Men franchise, recently starred in the psychological drama Die My Love.

The actress also reflected on her initial concerns about accepting the Hunger Games role when she was 20, particularly after witnessing the intense attention surrounding the Twilight franchise.

She said: “What made me nervous was how it could negatively affect my acting career and my personal life.”

Jennifer added: “The one thing I was always sure of when I was younger was that I wanted to be a mom, and this looked so different then doing some indies. Twilight had just come out and everybody saw what that was. It was more like… how is this going to change my life and my acting career?”

The original four Hunger Games films were released between 2012 and 2015, with Jennifer leading the cast throughout. Lionsgate previously reported that the franchise had generated $3.3 billion at the global box office, including the 2023 prequel.

Sunrise on the Reaping has been given a 12A certificate in the UK by the British Board of Film Classification and has a running time of approximately 158 minutes.

It is scheduled for release on 20 November.