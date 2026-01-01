Josh Hutcherson, Jennifer Lawrence confirm return to Hunger Games

Jennifer Lawrence is back in The Hunger Games.

In an interview that coincided with the London premiere of The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping on Wednesday, she confirmed her return to the franchise.

"Unbelievable," the star said of her return during Wednesday's episode of the Call Her Daddy podcast. She noted that the reunion was "crazy because it was the same crew".

The Oscar-winner gushed that getting back together with her former cast members, including Josh Hutcherson and Woody Harrelson, was "so emotional".

"Josh and I didn't walk to the bathroom without our arms around each other," she divulged about their on-set dynamic, 11 years after the last film in the lineup. "It was so beautiful."

Lawrence and Hutcherson return as Katniss Everdeen and Peeta Mellark in The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping through an epilogue and flash-forward sequence.

The pair first starred in the 2012 original instalment. They reprised their roles in 2013's Catching Fire, as well as both instalments of Mockingjay in 2014 and 2015.

Hutcherson also posted the news of their return on Instagram on Wednesday, writing simply "Well... we're back!"

Neither of the two attended the London fan premiere, where stars including Joseph Zada, Whitney Peak, Mckenna Grace, Elle Fanning, Glenn Close and Kieran Culkin walked the red carpet.

The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping is scheduled for release on 20 November.