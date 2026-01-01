Tiger Woods and Vanessa Trump spark wedding rumours

Tiger Woods and Vanessa Trump are reportedly talking about marriage.

A difficult year for the pro golfer and the former model has brought the couple closer together, Page Six reports.

The outlet cited a source close to the couple as revealing, "They're very serious about each other and absolutely see a future together. Marriage is something they've talked about, but that doesn't mean a proposal is necessarily around the corner."

Trump publicly supported Woods after his DUI arrest in March and subsequent stay in a treatment facility in Switzerland.

She then revealed earlier this year that she had been diagnosed with breast cancer. Trump revealed last week that she is cancer-free, six months after her diagnosis, via a video post on her daughter Kai's Instagram account.

Woods split from his ex-wife, Swedish model Elin Nordegren, in 2009 after revelations surfaced of his multiple extramarital affairs. Nordegren received a $100 million (£75 million) settlement in the divorce. The former couple share a daughter, Sam, 19, and son Charlie, 17.

Trump was married to Donald Trump Jr. from 2005 to 2018, and they have five children together.

Trump and Woods went public with their relationship in March 2025 when Woods confirmed the romance on Instagram and X.

"Love is in the air and life is better with you by my side!" he penned.