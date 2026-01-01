Barbara Barrie dead at 95

Barbara Barrie has died at the age of 95.

The acclaimed actor died on 28 October at her New York City home following a terminal cancer diagnosis, The New York Times reports.

Her daughter, Jane Harnick, shared that her mother's death was medically assisted.

Barrie's career included roles on stage, in film and on television. She was Oscar-nominated for her role as Evelyn Stohler in 1979's Breaking Away, and received a Tony nomination for her performance in the original Broadway production of Stephen Sondheim's Company.

Her many TV roles in the '50s and '60s included episodes of The Defenders, Route 66, Naked City, Dr Kildare, The Twilight Zone, The Alfred Hitchcock Hour and The Fugitive. She later starred on Barney Miller and Suddenly Susan.

Barrie moved to New York in her 20s.

"To tell you the truth, the only reason I went was because I had a boyfriend who was living there," she told the Wall Street Journal.

"We were supposed to get married, but couldn't right away. Since I had gone to all the trouble of moving to New York, I figured I might as well try to act."

Barrie's film debut came with a small role in 1956's Giant, which starred the late James Dean, Rock Hudson and Elizabeth Taylor. She also starred as Harriet Benjamin in Private Benjamin.

In 1964, she married actor, director and producer Jay Harnick. They had two children, Jane, born in 1965, and Aaron, born in 1969.