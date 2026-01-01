Harry Shum Jr. teases return to Glee and Crazy Rich Asians

Harry Shum Jr. has spoken out about the two franchises he's been part of that are getting continuations.

Crazy Rich Asians is being brought back as a TV series, and a Glee reboot has also been greenlit.

"You know what? I love those two franchises," Shum Jr. told Entertainment Weekly. "I would love to try and find a way to make it work."

Shum Jr., who is currently a contestant on the US version of Dancing with the Stars, played Charlie Wu in the 2018 Jon M. Chu-directed romantic comedy.

The actor appeared in a mid-credits scene teasing his love story with Gemma Chan's Astrid. Although the character was supposed to be the main focus of a Crazy Rich Asians sequel, it has not been announced whether Shum Jr. will reprise his role in the TV series.

The Glee announcement also made no mention of actors who could reprise their roles, but Shum Jr. said that although he's "currently really, really busy now", he "would love to keep continuing because I love those franchises".

Shum Jr. played Mike Chang on Glee. The character was introduced in the fourth episode of the inaugural season. The actor recurred during the first two seasons before being promoted to regular for Seasons 3 and 4. He also appeared during the final two seasons.

Shum Jr. is currently playing the role of surgical intern Dr Benson 'Blue' Kwan on the medical drama Grey's Anatomy.