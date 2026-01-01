Jon Lovitz brushes off Crystal Hefner's claim he was a 'lurker' at Playboy Mansion parties

Jon Lovitz has responded to Crystal Hefner's claim that he was at the Playboy Mansion "all the time".

During a recent interview for the Lisa Guerrero Unleashed podcast, the model - who was married to Playboy publisher Hugh Hefner from 2012 until his death at the age of 91 in 2017 - declared the former Saturday Night Live castmember "would be up there (at the Playboy Mansion) all the time".

"His eyes would go front to back (looking at) all the women that walked through the door at the party," she alleged, labelling him a "lurker," a "perve", and the Playboy Mansion's "number one customer".

"I remember him. Every time, every party," the 40-year-old continued.

Asked about Crystal's comments by Page Six on Tuesday night, Jon insisted that he viewed the criticism as a "compliment".

"Any time someone says I'm number one, it's a compliment," he replied jokingly. "Hugh Hefner was one of the nicest, most generous people I've ever met, and all of his friends know it. That's all I have to say about that."

Back in July, Crystal opened up about her "regrets" over marrying Hugh in a video posted to Instagram.

In the comments section, the Rat Race actor criticised the Only Say Good Things author's motives.

"Do you regret the house he bought for you to live in, after his death? And keeping the money, after you sold it?" the 69-year-old asked at the time. "And all the times your mother was at the mansion? And do you regret all he did for you? And do you regret leaving him and then coming back to marry him?"

Representatives for Jon have not yet commented further.

But in a statement issued to Page Six on Wednesday, Crystal declared the comedy star's "thinking is very outdated".

"I think many men who came up to that mansion (and) were very sexist and misogynistic are all part of that problem," she said. "If I could dismantle that toxic masculinity and patriarchy just a little bit, I will feel happy (sic)."