Eva Longoria leads tributes to 'teacher of life' Dolores Huerta

Eva Longoria has paid a heartfelt tribute to the late U.S. labour leader and feminist activist, Dolores Huerta.

On Wednesday, a spokesperson announced that Huerta had died at her home in California. She was 96.

Following the sad news, Longoria posted a slideshow of throwback photos of the Dolores Huerta Foundation founder on Instagram.

"To me, Dolores was so much more than an icon. She was my mentor, my teacher of life, and one of the greatest examples of what it means to be a human being," she wrote in the caption. "She taught me that a life of purpose is a life of service. That courage means standing up for others, even when it's difficult. And that one person, armed with conviction, compassion, and an unwavering belief in justice, can change the world."

The Desperate Housewives actress went on to thank Huerta - who was of Mexican descent - for "lifting up voices that had been silenced".

"I will miss her wisdom, her strength, her spirit, and above all, her humanity," the 51-year-old added. "How lucky we were to have her. How lucky I was to learn from her."

In addition, Becky G honoured Huerta in a message posted via Instagram Stories.

"A true legend. A fierce & courageous woman with such a gentle heart," the singer reflected. "Dolores, knowing you is one of my life's greatest joys and inspirations. Our shared tears, laughs, & dances will live in my heart forever. This one hurts but I know you'll be watching over us always... Rest in peace & power."

Elsewhere, actor Danny Trejo described Huerta as a "pioneer" and one of "the most influential leaders of our time,'" while chef José Andrés labelled the political figure to be one of the "greatest champions for justice and civil rights for farmworkers... of all working people".

And Ugly Betty actress America Ferrera celebrated the "beautiful and purposeful" life Huerta had lived.

"She undeniably made other peoples' lives better and she ALWAYS showed up right to the end to fight with love and to dance with joy," she mused. "May we carry her legacy in our actions and to the polls! She would demand no less of us! My deep love and condolences to her family and friends."