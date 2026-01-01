Kim Kardashian thrilled to try on Elizabeth Taylor's jewellery: 'Best birthday present'

Kim Kardashian was delighted to get the opportunity to model some of Elizabeth Taylor's iconic jewellery during a recent trip to Rome, Italy.

In a video posted to Instagram on Wednesday, the reality TV star thanked celebrity stylist Law Roach for getting her an appointment at the Bulgari showroom, where a staff member emphasised that access to the archives is "not something we regularly do".

Kim proceeded to try on the large emerald and diamond necklace and earrings, which had been gifted to Elizabeth by her then-husband, Richard Burton, around 1964.

The spectacular set, which features a detachable pendant, is worth an estimated $15.8 million (£11.2 million).

"I don't know how you did this," Kim told Law during a video call. "This is my birthday present. Now, I can start my year with this Elizabeth energy. That's how I want to start this whole year off - just going with unapologetic personality, with her giving back and her caring so much about people. So, I really feel it. Thank you."

Elsewhere in the clip, the All's Fair actress recalled how she was "lucky enough to have a phone conversation" with the Hollywood icon before her death at the age of 79 in 2011.

"When she passed away, I was brought into her home and shown her safe with all of her jewellery before they cleared it out," the 46-year-old revealed. "I was able to go in there right after she passed... I know that sounds insane, but I was able to see this stuff in her purple closet."

And Law seemed thrilled with how the visit to the luxury jeweller turned out.

"I think I give the best birthday presents," the stylist joked. "This is unprecedented. Nobody's ever done this before."

Kim turned 46 on 21 October. The second season of her Hulu drama, All's Fair, is set to premiere on 4 November.