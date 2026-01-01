Elke Sommer dies age 85

Elke Sommer has died at the age of 85.

The Golden Globe-winning actress died from heart failure on 28 October at her home in Los Angeles, just one week before her 86th birthday.

Her stepson Sebastian Walther told German outlet Bild that she "passed away peacefully around 10 pm". Her death comes three months after Wolf Walther, her husband of 32 years, lost his battle with cancer.

"Now she can finally be with her beloved husband again," Walther added.

Born in Berlin in November 1940, Sommer's career spanned nearly 60 years.

Initially, she had wanted to become an interpreter and could speak six languages by the time she was a teenager, but got into acting after winning the Italian beauty contest Miss Viareggio aged 17 while on holiday in 1958.

She was spotted by Italian director Vittorio De Sica before starring in Italian comedies and landing small roles in Italian and German films. She later landed a role in the Mark Robson-directed film The Prize, starring alongside Paul Newman and Edward G. Robinson.

Her most recognisable acting role came in the second instalment of the Pink Panther film, A Shot in the Dark, in 1964 alongside Peter Sellers. The same year, she received a Golden Globe after being named Most Promising Newcomer.

She even reprised her role for the 1993 film Son of the Pink Panther and was also known for starring in the Russell Rouse-directed film The Oscar and the 1968 hit The Wrecking Crew, featuring Dean Martin.

As well as appearing on the big screen, she featured in three Playboy issues including September 1964, December 1967 and September 1970.

Sommer was married twice. She wed Hollywood columnist Joe Hyams in 1964,and the couple divorced in 1981.

She met her second husband, Wolf Walther, in 1989 while being cast for the play Tamara. The couple were married for 32 years, with Walther passing away in July following a battle with cancer.

Sommer's friend the Munich-based photographer Erwin Schneider told Bild: "She could never have imagined a life without her beloved 'Papa Bear.' Now Elke has finally been able to join him."