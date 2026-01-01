Russell Brand's wife testifies in his defence during sexual assault trial

Russell Brand's wife testified in his defence during his ongoing rape and sexual assault trial on Thursday.

Laura Brand, 39, who shares three children with the Forgetting Sarah Marshall actor, appeared as a character witness for her husband at Southwark Crown Court in London.

The comedian and presenter is accused of three counts of rape, three counts of sexual assault, and one charge of attempted indecent assault.

Taking to the stand, Laura told the jury that Brand is "caring, kind and a wonderful father to our children".

She added, "The way he treats me is to know me. I feel very seen by him... I love him very much."

Laura is the daughter of former golfer Bernard Gallacher and sister of TV presenter Kirsty Gallacher.

She told the court she first met Brand at the Edinburgh Festival in 2006, going over to him after his performance and telling him, "I'm Laura, Kirsty's sister. That was a great show."

She explained he took her number and contacted her the next day, with the pair starting a relationship, but while they were dating, Laura found out that he had been having sex with other people.

"I wasn't interested in having a relationship with him if he was sleeping with other people. I was invested, we both had told each other we loved each other, but it was clear it was difficult for him to be monogamous," she said.

The relationship ended, but she remained friends with Brand, even while he was married to singer Katy Perry from 2010 to 2012.

When Laura was asked if she was "aware of his promiscuity" during their time apart, she responded, "I was very aware of it. I could read about it regularly in the papers, so I was aware of it and he also told me."

The couple got back together in 2015, with Laura explaining, "We have a very honest, frank, and clear relationship and marriage. It is one of the most important parts of our marriage, and our relationship has always been honest."

When asked by the defence barrister if her husband respected her when she didn't want to be sexual with him, she replied, "Yes, absolutely."

They married in 2017 and share daughters Mabel and Peggy and a son.

Brand has consistently denied the charges.

The trial continues.